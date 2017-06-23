Opposition MLAs physically removed from House

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal called Speaker Rana K.P. Singh a “goonda” after he too was marshalled out of the Assembly.

AAP legislators along with other party members protesting after they were being "physically" taken out by the marshals from the Punjab Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: There was complete pandemonium in Punjab Assembly on Thursday when a scuffle broke out over the entry of two suspended MLAs. In the fracas, two legislators, including a woman, had to be taken to hospital with injuries, and the turban of at least one legislator allegedly came off.

Trouble began when the House resumed in the morning. As Question Hour began, AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu told the Speaker that two suspended members — AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira and Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains — were denied permission from entering the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The Speaker had suspended the two MLAs last week after SAD-BJP and AAP MLAs created ruckus over farm debt waiver and sand mining issues, forcing adjournment of the House twice.

On Thursday, protesting Opposition MLAs rushed into the Well of the House and raised anti-government slogans. When the protesting MLAs tried to move towards the Chair by forcibly breaking the human chain formed by the watch and ward staff, the Speaker directed the marshals to physically remove them from the House.

In the ruckus that followed, one MLA claimed that his turban came off and AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke had to be taken to the hospital after she fell unconscious. She was allegedly hit on the head. AAP MLA Manjit Singh was also hospitalised after he was injured in the melee.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at AAP and SAD for unruly behaviour inside the House and accused them of trying to obstruct the work of the Assembly.

“Rana K.P. would now be known as Goonda KP in the annals of Sikh history due to his ‘Nadarshahi’ hukam to suppress Sikh MLAs by tossing their turbans, besides misbehavior with Sikh women members of the Assembly. He let loose his bouncers on the legislators,” Mr Badal told the media.

Pirmal Singh Dhaula came out of the House with his turban in his hand and his hair hanging loose. He alleged that his turban came off because of manhandling by the marshalls.

Mr Dhaula said he was an “Amritdhari” (baptised) Sikh and that he would “urge the Akal Takht to take cognisance of this incident and initiate action against those responsible for this”.