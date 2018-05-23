The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Akhilesh Yadav’s hands stained with blood of riot victims: UP CM

PTI
Published : May 23, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 8:28 am IST

Attacking the SP govt, Yogi Adityanath said, during previous govt, there were no jobs for youth and only a specific community got jobs.

The May 28 bypolls are being held to fill the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, spread over Saharanpur and Shamli districts, which fell vacant after the death of BJP's Hukum Singh. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The May 28 bypolls are being held to fill the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, spread over Saharanpur and Shamli districts, which fell vacant after the death of BJP's Hukum Singh. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kairana: As campaigning in the Lok Sabha by-election in sensitive Kairana constituency picks up, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav's hands were stained with the blood of victims of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

"The SP chief doesn't have the courage to come here and campaign. His hands are stained with the blood of Muzaffarnagar riot victims," he said in a meeting at Ambheta in Saharanpur district.

The chief minister's reference was to the clashes in adjoining Muzaffarnagar district in 2013. In 2016, there was communal tension in Shamli district's Kairana block with allegations that the threatened Hindus were leaving their homes.

Attacking the SP government, Yogi Adityanath said, during the previous government, there were no jobs for the youngsters and only a specific community got jobs.

We have adopted the practice of taking people from every caste and religion along with us, he said.

The May 28 polls are being held to fill the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, spread over Saharanpur and Shamli districts, which fell vacant after the death of BJP's Hukum Singh.

His daughter Mriganka Singh is now the BJP candidate, pitted against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan who is backed by the opposition, including Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

The opposition hopes to repeat the shock defeat its joint candidates delivered recently in the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking the opposition, Yogi Adityanath said, during elections they get united, because they have nothing to do with development and good governance.

All of them are talking about getting united, but the unity is not visible.

The SP president is yet to be seen here, as people will question him about Muzaffarnagar riots if he comes here, he said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, bjp, kairana bypolls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

2

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

3

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

4

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

5

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham