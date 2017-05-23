The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

India, Politics

India takes denial of entry to retired CRPF officer to Canadian govt

ANI
Published : May 23, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 7:39 pm IST

Tejinder Singh Dhillon, who retired as Inspector General of Police in 2010, was reportedly denied entry by the Canadian immigration.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI/File)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Strongly reacting to the report of denial of entry to a senior retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer by the Canadian authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that it had taken up the matter with Canada Government.

"We have seen the news report regarding denial of entry by Canadian authorities to a senior retired Indian Police Officer. Such a characterisation of a reputed force like the CRPF is completely unacceptable. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada," the official spokesperson said.

Tejinder Singh Dhillon, who retired as Inspector General of Police in 2010, was reportedly denied entry by the Canadian immigration authorities last week in Vancouver for allegedly working with the Government that "engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide."

The immigration authorities, however, later issued a second document in which they denied their earlier statement made against the Indian Government and accused the CRPF of "committing widespread and systemic human rights abuses, for example torture, arbitrary detention, murder and sexual assault."

Tags: central reserve police force, immigration services, human rights violations, crpf
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

