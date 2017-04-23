The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP MP booked after violence in Uttar Pradesh town

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 3:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 3:50 am IST

The police said that about 300 people had participated in the violence, whom the police was trying to identify.

BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal
 BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal

Lucknow: A BJP MP has been booked for his alleged involvement in violence at Sadak Doodhli in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh. Raghav Lakhanpal, the MP from Saharanpur, has also been booked for vandalism at the SSP’s residence.

Mr Lakhanpal and a dozen others have been booked a day after members of two communities had clashed after a group led by the BJP MP tried to forcibly take out a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

The police said that about 300 people had participated in the violence, whom the police was trying to identify. The cases have been registered for rioting, hurting a public servant to deter him from doing his duty and endangering the personal safety of others. Several people were injured in the violence, including stone-pelting and exchange of fire.

The violence comes against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath repeatedly telling his party cadres not to indulge in violence and get out of the habit of taking to the streets to protest.

Angry that their procession had been cut short, the BJP MP not only led the protesters but also marched to Saharanpur SSP Love Kumar’s official residence where his supporters broke the officer’s nameplate and damaged CCTV cameras.

According to news reports, Mr Lakhanpal also made a short speech, saying, “If they (police) had any brains, they would have raided those houses (from where stones were allegedly thrown)... and let our procession be completed.”

“But they did not do it,” he said, before pledging to get the police chief sacked.

“Because the captaan, a reference to police chief, is naalayak (worthless). Now this captaan will be removed from here. A new captaan will come and the new captaan will get our procession to pass through, with planning,” the 40-year-old politician said.

That Thursday’s procession was just 100 metres short of its destination when the police dispersed them, he declared, was a big achievement, something that had not happened in seven years.

Tags: riot, ambedkar jayanti, yogi adityanath, raghav lakhanpal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham