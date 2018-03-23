The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, Politics

RS polls: Mayawati asks Akhilesh to give her list of his MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 6:49 am IST

Mayawati is apparently wary of cross voting by SP MLAs and wanted to be doubly sure that such MLAs are not allotted to her candidate.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: File)
 SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: With just a day to go for polling for the 10 seats to the Rajya Sabha from UP, BSP president Mayawati has asked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to send her a list of 10 “dedicated” legislators who will be voting for her candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Ms Mayawati is apparently wary of cross voting by SP MLAs and wanted to be doubly sure that such MLAs are not allotted to her candidate.

This demand could now spell trouble for the SP candidate Jaya Bachchan since the party has only nine surplus votes and the BSP wants a list of ten which means that Ms Bachchan will have one less vote.

SP MLA Nitin Agarwal, son of Mr Naresh Agarwal, has already stated that he will be voting for the BJP.

Ms Mayawati has convened a meeting of her legislators later Thursday evening, while BSPs MP attended a lunch meeting of Congress legislators along with UPCC president Raj Babbar in the afternoon.

The BSP has 19 MLAs and is relying on the support of 10 SP MLAs, seven Congress MLAs and one RLD MLA to reach the required figure of 37 to emerge a winner.

If even one of the SP MLAs cross votes, there could be trouble for the BSP candidate.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, bhimrao ambedkar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

2

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

3

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

4

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

5

Meghan, Kate emojis to be released before royal wedding

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham