Congress veteran Krishna joins BJP, praises Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The 84-year-old had resigned from the Congress’ primary membership in January.

Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister S.M. Krishna, who quit the Congress after 46 years on January 29 this year, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday.

He joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and other key leaders. “I am grateful today that I am joining the party which was led by the great leaders. I see great India emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ably supported by the party president Amit Shah,” Mr Krishna told the media after joining the party.

Praising Mr Modi and Mr Shah, he said, “They have taken the country to great heights.” The 84-year-old had resigned from the Congress’ primary membership in January.

Mr Krishna, who was the Karnataka chief minister from 1999 to 2004, had returned to state politics after stepping down as then external affairs minister in 2012. He has also served as the governor of Maharashtra.

Welcoming him into the BJP, Union minister D.V. Sadanand Gowda said, “Heartily welcome S.M. Krishna to BJP. It is a delightful moment for us to welcome the most respected veteran leader of our state.”

Mr Krishna’s induction is also seen as a big boost to the BJP, which is now looking to spread its footprint in southern India ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka next year. He is the first big Vokkaliga leader in the BJP ranks.

