Arvind Kejriwal to go on indefinite strike from March 1 for Delhi’s full statehood

Published : Feb 23, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 5:52 pm IST

Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of obstructing development work in national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister in Vidhan Sabha said that files of various development projects of Delhi are not being cleared by the central government. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in the Assembly on Saturday that he will sit on an indefinite fast from March 1, demanding for full statehood for Delhi.

“From March 1, we will launch the movement to make Delhi a full state and we will not end till Delhi gets full statehood. All of entire Delhi now needs to launch a movement for full statehood,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of obstructing development work in national capital.

The chief minister said that files of various development projects of Delhi are not being cleared by the central government.

“The governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab do not have to take permission from the Centre. However, the government chosen by the people of Delhi does not have any power. If Delhi will get full statehood then people of Delhi will get jobs, homes, security and justice,” Kejriwal said.

