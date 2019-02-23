Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in road accident

ANI
Severely injured Rajendran died on the spot, police said. The injured driver was immediately rushed to the hospital.

 The accident took place when Rajendran, 62, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, was on his way to Tindivanam and his car hit the road divider. (Photo: ANI)

Tindivanam (Tamil Nadu): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP S Rajendran, died in a car accident on Saturday morning near Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu.

The accident took place when Rajendran, 62, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, was on his way to Tindivanam and his car hit the road divider.

Severely injured Rajendran died on the spot, police said. The injured driver was immediately rushed to the hospital and at present is being treated.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

A first-time Member of Parliament, Rajendran was also a member of the standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers and the consultative committee in the ministry of civil aviation.

