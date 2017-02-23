The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India will look to take control of the proceedings on a pitch that is predicted to turn from day one. India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
India, Politics

Ramjas row: Delhi police register cases of rioting, assault

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 9:37 am IST

Complaints have also been received from both ABVP and AISA and those will be clubbed with the FIR following an inquiry.

Clash between AISA and ABVP students over cancellation of JNU student Umar Khalid's talk at Ramjas College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Clash between AISA and ABVP students over cancellation of JNU student Umar Khalid's talk at Ramjas College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a case of rioting and assaulting police officers on duty against unknown persons in connection with the clashes between RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA on Thursday at DU's Ramjas College.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid, facing sedition charges, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities on Wednesday following opposition by the ABVP. Rashid, a former JNU students union member, was instrumental in the movement against the students' arrest.

"Additional DCP-I Esha Pandey will conduct an inquiry into allegations of police high-handedness in the matter. An FIR for rioting and assault on public servant has been registered against unknown persons on a complaint by SHO (Maurice Nagar)," a senior police officer said.

Complaints have also been received from both ABVP and AISA and those will be clubbed with the FIR following an inquiry, the officer said.

Seven police personnel, including the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station, Arti Sharma, were injured in the incident. An assistant sub-inspector sustained a hairline fracture, he said.

RSS' student-wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had on Wednesday locked down the Ramjas college seminar room and pelted stones protesting against an invitation to JNU students to address a seminar.

A section of teachers, students and members of left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), who were agitated over the college's decision to "bow down" to "threat to freedom of speech" had decided to march to Maurice Nagar Police Station demanding action against ABVP members for alleged vandalism.

ABVP members, however, did not allow the march to proceed and allegedly locked the students and teachers inside Ramjas College while AISA members tried to barge inside the premises to "rescue the captives".

"The students have been locked inside and those trying to come out were beaten up by ABVP goons. We tried to enter the college to rescue the students but they are attacking us as well. They have come prepared with hockey sticks," an AISA member said.

College principal Rajender Prasad said he is in discussion with the teachers who were organisers of the event and requested both the groups to not disrupt peace and harmony in the college.

Prasad had yesterday claimed that though the college advocates freedom of speech, the decision was taken keeping the situation in mind.

Tags: ramjas college, akhil bhartiya vidyarthi parishad, stone pelting, all india students' association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: 26-yr-old caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-yr-old with dementia

2

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

3

Woman chases eve teasers and fights back in viral video

4

This man's Facebook post about his ex-wife is adorable

5

Jio Primary Membership: What you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham