The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek defends flaunting Lamborghini

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 1:42 am IST

In a post on his Facebook page, Prateek Yadav has spoken at length on the Lamborghini controversy.

Prateek Yadav
 Prateek Yadav

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, the normally media-shy and reticent younger son of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has revved up on the issue of his possessing a Lamborghini car.

In a post on his Facebook page, Prateek Yadav has spoken at length on the Lamborghini controversy.

Prateek Yadav, who possesses the Rs 5 crore car, was recently a butt of jokes and memes on social media — the most popular being the one in which he offers his Lamborghini to his father Mulayam after elder brother Akhilesh walked off with the “cycle” (SP symbol) in a long drawn political battle.

“Hai ye duniya ka bahut bada rog, ki kya kahenge log? Khush-kismati ye hai, ki ye rog mujhe nahi hai,” he says at the beginning of his post.

Prateek Yadav then goes on to explain that he is a “successful entrepreneur, and has worked hard enough and can now afford not only this Lambo but many more”.

“Working hard mein mujhse nahi jeet sakte — ye meri shart hai. I remember those days when I could not treat my friends to a coffee worth Rs 25 . I remember those days when during my post graduation, I used to walk 2km in zero degree temperature to save two pounds in Leeds(in United Kingdom). I remember the sleepless nights at the beginning of my career. It was then that I had first seen Lamborghini and decided that I would be successful enough one day to buy this car,” he writes.

“Aaj woh kar liya toh kaafi logon ko badi takleef hui.  Unki takleef dekh ke mujhe accha laga. This was a dream — I made it real. I am courageous enough to banish unscrupulous accusations/comments. What is bad in fulfilling your dreams? I have more dreams — Bigger Dreams. Stay Tuned,” he further says. This, according to his own admission, is Prateek Yadav’s longest post in recent times.

According to sources close to him, he felt the need to clarify the Lamborghini issue in view of the changing equations in the Yadav family as well as the Samajwadi Party.

Prateek’s wife Aparna had earlier been named as candidate from the Lucknow Cantt seat but her candidature has not yet been cleared by new SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, facebook, akhilesh yadav, prateek yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

This man's 18.9 inch penis destroyed his sex life

2

SRK's son Aryan to be launched as actor? This is what he intends to do

3

Psychic who predicted Trump win has bad news for 2017

4

Fit-again Saina lifts Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold

5

Sahara Desert was 10 times as wet as today: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham