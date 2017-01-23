Mulayam’s younger son Prateek defends flaunting Lamborghini

In a post on his Facebook page, Prateek Yadav has spoken at length on the Lamborghini controversy.

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, the normally media-shy and reticent younger son of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has revved up on the issue of his possessing a Lamborghini car.

Prateek Yadav, who possesses the Rs 5 crore car, was recently a butt of jokes and memes on social media — the most popular being the one in which he offers his Lamborghini to his father Mulayam after elder brother Akhilesh walked off with the “cycle” (SP symbol) in a long drawn political battle.

“Hai ye duniya ka bahut bada rog, ki kya kahenge log? Khush-kismati ye hai, ki ye rog mujhe nahi hai,” he says at the beginning of his post.

Prateek Yadav then goes on to explain that he is a “successful entrepreneur, and has worked hard enough and can now afford not only this Lambo but many more”.

“Working hard mein mujhse nahi jeet sakte — ye meri shart hai. I remember those days when I could not treat my friends to a coffee worth Rs 25 . I remember those days when during my post graduation, I used to walk 2km in zero degree temperature to save two pounds in Leeds(in United Kingdom). I remember the sleepless nights at the beginning of my career. It was then that I had first seen Lamborghini and decided that I would be successful enough one day to buy this car,” he writes.

“Aaj woh kar liya toh kaafi logon ko badi takleef hui. Unki takleef dekh ke mujhe accha laga. This was a dream — I made it real. I am courageous enough to banish unscrupulous accusations/comments. What is bad in fulfilling your dreams? I have more dreams — Bigger Dreams. Stay Tuned,” he further says. This, according to his own admission, is Prateek Yadav’s longest post in recent times.

According to sources close to him, he felt the need to clarify the Lamborghini issue in view of the changing equations in the Yadav family as well as the Samajwadi Party.

Prateek’s wife Aparna had earlier been named as candidate from the Lucknow Cantt seat but her candidature has not yet been cleared by new SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.