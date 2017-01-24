The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 23, 2017 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Cong cites Priyanka’s role in SP tie-up but stays mum on future part

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 8:38 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi had until now limited herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli Parliamentary seats.

Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress party, which had lauded Priyanka Gandhi’s role in cobbling together an alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, was on Monday evasive about the part she could play in the party in future.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said Priyanka, who had hitherto limited herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli Parliamentary seats represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia respectively, played an "active role" along with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in putting together an alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Kumar said Priyanka was following "instructions" from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, "who can assign a role to any party worker".

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been active in the two Parliamentary seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli purely out of her choice and we respect that. As far as UP elections are concerned, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi requested Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and Priyanka ji for sewing the alliance of progressive, like- minded parties," he said when asked about the role she played in bringing about the tie-up in UP.

When asked about the role she could play in the state in future, the Congress leader said, "The workers of the Congress party and everybody else are desirous of Priyanka Gandhi playing a larger role. And when that happens you will be duly informed."

Party insiders said she was instrumental in bringing Navjot Singh Sidhu and some other leaders into the party fold ahead of the elections to five state assemblies. Facing a barrage of questions as to how she assumed such an important role despite not being an official of the party, the Congress spokesperson said, "The Congress vice president can ask any party worker to take an active role. Why should there be an issue of propriety?"

"The Congress vice president can instruct, request anybody in the party for any work he deems fit. So he made a request to Ghulam Nabi Azad and Priyanka ji for helping in sewing the entire alliance and that is what has happened."

He said now a "wonderful" alliance was in place despite many not wanting so. There has been widespread speculation about Priyanka assuming a larger role in the party, particularly after her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi started not keeping well.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, up polls, cong sp tie up, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

2

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

3

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

4

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

5

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham