The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Anna Hazare to observe fast from January 30 for Lokayukta

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 1:10 pm IST

Maharashtra govt has only given assurances for the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Law of 2014 but never actually implemented it.

He also said that the present government does not have intentions of appointing Lokpal Lokayuktas. (Photo: File)
 He also said that the present government does not have intentions of appointing Lokpal Lokayuktas. (Photo: File)

Ahmednagar: Social activist Anna Hazare will go on fast at his village Ralegan Siddhi from January 30, pressing the demand for the implementation of Lokayukta Law in Maharashtra.

Anna Hazare has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that Maharashtra government has only given assurances for the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Law of 2014 but never actually implemented it.

Hazare, earlier in December also said that despite being in power for more than four years, the Prime Minister Modi government is not appointing Lokpal, Lokayuktas. He also said that the present government does not have intentions of appointing Lokpal Lokayuktas.

Tags: anna hazare, lokpal bill, lokyukta, cm devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Ahmadnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

2

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

3

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

4

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

5

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham