Anna Hazare to observe fast from January 30 for Lokayukta

Maharashtra govt has only given assurances for the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Law of 2014 but never actually implemented it.

He also said that the present government does not have intentions of appointing Lokpal Lokayuktas. (Photo: File)

Ahmednagar: Social activist Anna Hazare will go on fast at his village Ralegan Siddhi from January 30, pressing the demand for the implementation of Lokayukta Law in Maharashtra.

Anna Hazare has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that Maharashtra government has only given assurances for the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Law of 2014 but never actually implemented it.

Hazare, earlier in December also said that despite being in power for more than four years, the Prime Minister Modi government is not appointing Lokpal, Lokayuktas. He also said that the present government does not have intentions of appointing Lokpal Lokayuktas.