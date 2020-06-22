India-China face-off: Centre, opposition must work with full maturity, says Mayawati

"It is better to leave it to the government to protect the border. Which is also the responsibility of every government," she said

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Monday said that government and the Opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity in the wake of face-off with China in Ladakh.

"The whole country is deeply saddened and agitated by the death of 20 soldiers, including the Colonel, in a face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on 15 June. For this, both the government and the Opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity, which can be seen and proved to be effective in the country and the world," the BSP chief tweeted (translated from Hindi).

The remarks came after a recent face-off with China at Galwan valley in Ladakh on June 15 in which twenty soldiers, including a colonel, were killed.

"In such a difficult and challenging time, the opinion of the people and experts regarding the next action of the Government of India may be different, but basically it is better to leave it to the government to protect the border. Which is also the responsibility of every government," she said in a series of tweets.