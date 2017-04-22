The Asian Age | News

Yogi Adityanath shifts DGP, 6 other top cops to check crime

Five other IPS and seven IAS officers have also been shifted.

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday removed DGP Javeed Ahmad apparently for his failure to control the state’s law and order situation.

Sulkhan Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer, will be the new DGP of the state. He is known to be an upright officer.

Mr Ahmad will be DGP (housing). ADG (law and order) Daljit Chaudhary was also removed and replaced by Aditya Misra. Mr Chaudhary will be with the economic offences wing.

According to sources, the CM did not remove the top IPS officers soon after assuming charge because he did not wish to send “wrong” signals.

The changes came after a woman was shot dead inside a police station in Mainpuri and a guard of a bank in Pratapgarh was killed by unidentified men who also looted cash.

