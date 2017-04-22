The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Have ‘extra’ political will to carry out reforms, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 1:34 am IST

The social media should be used for the welfare of the people and not for self-praise, Modi told bureaucrats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Civil Services Day 2017 function in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Civil Services Day 2017 function in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Stressing the need to “reform, perform and transform”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said political will was needed for reform, of which there was no dearth in his government. However, he added, the “perform” part of this must come from civil servants, while transformation is enabled by people’s participation.

“I do not lack it (political will), rather have an extra bit,” the PM said while addressing bureaucrats on Civil Service Day. Mr Modi said civil servants must ensure that every decision was taken while keeping the national interest in mind, and this should be their touchstone for taking a decision.

He noted that anonymity was one of the greatest strengths of the civil services. He cautioned officers that the use of social media should not lead to a decline in this strength, as social media and mobile governance are leveraged to connect people to benefits and government schemes.

Mr Modi said he banned mobile phones at his meetings as he often found officers checking social media sites in the middle of official discussions.

“I see these days that district-level officers are so busy, busy, that most of their time goes into it (social media). I have stopped the entry (of mobile phones) in my meetings as they (officers) would take them out and start (checking out social media sites),” he said.

The social media should be used for the welfare of the people  and not for self-praise, he told bureaucrats. He said conditions today were quite different from two decades ago, and would evolve much further over the next few years.

Elaborating on this, the PM said earlier, the government was almost wholly the sole provider of goods and services, which left a lot of scope for ignoring one’s shortcomings. However, now, very often, the people feel the private sector offers better services than the government. Mr Modi said with alternatives available in several areas, the responsibilities of government officers had increased. He added this increase was not in terms of the scope of work, but in terms of the challenge.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of competition, which brings qualitative change. He said the sooner the attitude of the government can change from being a “regulator” to an “enabler”, the faster this challenge of competition will become an opportunity.

Describing this day as one of “rededication,” the PM said civil servants were well aware of their strengths and capabilities, challenges and responsibilities. Mr Modi emphasised that while the absence of government in a sphere of activity should be perceptible, its presence in a sphere of activity should not become a burden. He asked civil servants to strive towards such arrangements.

Noting the quantum jump in the applications for Civil Service Day awards, from less than 100 last year to over 500 this year, the PM said the focus should now be on improving quality, and making excellence a habit.

He urged senior officers to ensure that “experience does not become a burden that stifles innovation of younger officers”.

Tags: narendra modi, bureaucrats, social media, civil service day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building

2

Salman Khan says that Hollywood is too far him

3

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child

4

Aditya Chopra rejects Sara Ali Khan for Thugs of Hindostan?

5

Leaked Nokia 9 sketches visualised into reality on YouTube

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham