Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

India, Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a meeting To Discuss Poll Strategy

ANI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 11:40 am IST

Congress general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, held a meeting with chief Raj Babbar.

According to Congress sources, the discussions were held regarding the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president. (Photo:ANI)
 According to Congress sources, the discussions were held regarding the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president. (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh east and west, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, held a meeting with the state's Congress chief Raj Babbar on Thursday to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to Congress sources, the discussions were held regarding the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president, however, it was decided to not make any changes on the post due to very less time in Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar presently holds the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president.

According to sources, Congress workers in their previous discussions with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had appreciated Mr Babbar's role as an influential campaigner but were critical of his work in managing the organisation.

The speculations of having two state presidents for Uttar Pradesh was also brushed aside, as per the sources.

The meeting which was called to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, culminated at around midnight and was organised at the Congress war room situated at 15, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road in New Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently made the Congress general secretary and has been given the responsibility of managing party affairs in eastern UP for the coming Lok Sabha elections, while Mr Scindia has been given the charge of western UP.

The Congress party has decided to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their seat-sharing arrangement without making Congress a part of their alliance.

The two parties have agreed to contest 38 seats each, while they have announced to not field their candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two seats currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, jyotiraditya scindia, lok sabha elections, raj babbar, samajwadi party, bahujan samaj party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

The Supreme Court has asked the states to take prompt action in order to prevent attacks on Kashmiris. (Photo: File)

SC instructs Centre, 11 states to take care of Kashmiris

A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

More staff for Railway protection force in Kashmir after Pulwama attack

Basic Shiksha Adhikari DK Yadav was suspended on the recommendation of district authorities. (Photo: representational)

UP govt officer suspended for posting offensive message about Pulwama attack.

In December, Lt General DS Hooda had triggered a controversy by saying that the surgical strike was 'overhyped and politicised.' (Photo: ANI)

‘Have not joined Congress, will head party's task force on national security’: Hooda

MOST POPULAR

1

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

2

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

3

Apple car may be an electric van

4

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

5

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham