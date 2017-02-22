‘It pains me’: Sonia pens open letter to voters, accuses Modi of ‘ignoring’ UP

It is the first time since 1998 that Gandhi did not campaign in her constituency.

Lucknow: Attacking the BJP government in the Centre for depriving the people of welfare programmes, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday, claimed that instead of showing the 'ache din' that he had promised, Modi government has taken away whatever remained with the people.

"The government has taken away your land, your employment, and your hard earned money. They can go to any extreme to safeguard their power. The entire nation is frustrated with their bad governance," she wrote in an open letter.

Apologising for not being present in their midst, she said, "I am unable to be with you because of certain reasons. It is a matter of pride for me and my family to represent you. Raebareli and Amethi are integral part of our lives."

Alleging that the Centre was working for the benefit of a few and deliberately working against the people, she said, "Today, in the entire country, farmers are facing huge losses, youth are unemployed, women are hassled by price rise. Our dalit brothers and sisters live a life of fear."

Claiming that the entire country was looking at UP with expectation, she requested "I beseech you to give the Congress party your support for the development of the state and the people."