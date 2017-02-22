The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: BJP relies on its best in SP-Congress stronghold

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA AND ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 2:21 am IST

A total of 630 candidates, including 50 women, are in the fray for this phase of the election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP national general secretary Anil Jain during a road show for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, in Allahabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP national general secretary Anil Jain during a road show for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, in Allahabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow/New Delhi: With Bundelkhand region going to polls on Thursday, the BJP, which had pressed its top leadership — from home minister Rajnath Singh to Uma Bharati and star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi — to score in this belt, is hoping to wrest a sizeable chunk of this stronghold of the Samajwadis, and to some extent the Congress.

The Bundelkhand region is dominated by OBCs who constitute 53 per cent of the population, followed by dalits who add up to 25 per cent of the population. The upper castes constitute 12 per cent, 7 per cent are Muslims and 3 per cent schedule tribes.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won all four Lok Sabha seats from the Bundelkhand region. That gain came two years after the Samajwadi Party had won 24 Assembly berths and the Congress six in the 2012 Assembly polls. The BSP had won 15, and the BJP only five of the 53 seats.

During the Lok Sabha polls, despite the Congress and SP’s attempts, the entire region had swung towards the BJP for its promise of “achche din.”

The BJP, which seemed upbeat after the third phase of polling, has been pressing on its advantage in the fourth phase. Reacting to the needs of the people in this water-scarce region, the Prime Minister on Monday promised to transform this belt like Kutch in Gujarat.  Besides being an arid region, Bundelkhand also thirsts for jobs as unemployment remains a major issue in the region.

The Prime Minister also blamed the Congress, SP and BSP for the “poor plight” of Bundelkhand. Home minister Rajnath Singh exhorted people to vote for the BJP, while the saffron sanyasin and Union minister Uma Bharati, who won from Jhansi, had been crisscrossing the region. Ms Bharati went on compare the Prime Minister with “Marx and Lenin” for his “pro-poor demonetisation move.” Besides the top party leadership, the RSS also spread out across the region to canvass for votes.

For SP, too, has gone out all out to defend its turf. There have been huge rallies by UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi over the past few days.

The problem for the SP is that it is battling “strong anti-incumbency” sentiment in this region, and the BSP, which hadn’t fared badly in the last round of Assembly elections, has been giving it a tough fight, a Congress leader said. That’s why the SP has given more seats to the Congress in the Bundelkhand belt.

Another major battle will be fought in Rae Bareli, the home turf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Owning to her ill health, Mrs Gandhi has been unable to campaign in her own constituency Rae Bareli. On Tuesday it was the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who held the fort for her.

Known for his rustic humour and acerbic tongue, Mr Yadav, while speaking to the media in Rae Bareli, described the Prime Minister as “Donald Trump’s twin brother.”

The Congress did not win even a single seat of the five Assemby segments in Rae Bareli in 2012 Assembly polls. Four seats were won by the SP, and one by an Independent candidate.

The 53 Assembly seats going to polls are in the region on Thursday are spread across 12 districts that include Rae Bareli, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Kaushambhi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya’s son, Utkarsh Maurya, is contesting on a BJP ticket from Rae Bareli. Utkarsh had earlier contested thrice on BSP ticket and lost.

Other prominent contestants in the fray include Independent minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, senior Congress leader Anugrah Narain Singh and Vivek Singh, Aradhana Misra, daughter of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, and former minister Ujjawal Raman Singh. A total of 630 candidates, including 50 women, are in the fray for this phase of the election.

Meanwhile, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), at least 17 per cent of the candidates in the fourth phase of elections have criminal cases against them. The BJP tops the list with 19 candidates, followed by Samajwadi Party with 13 candidates, BSP with 12 candidates and the Congress with 8.

Tags: narendra modi, lok sabha polls, uma bharati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Nuclear power could soon be harnessed from oceans

2

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

3

MWC 2017: Here is what's awaiting you

4

Cyber criminals now target WhatsApp, Paytm

5

Japan's host clubs are spaces for women to feel pampered

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham