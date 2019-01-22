Opposition unity leaving BJP scared, says Ahmed Patel

He said that the coming together of Opposition parties is guided by a “common objective” to defend and protect the Constitution.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took swipes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it used to claim that it would remain in power for 50 years but now but now it fears if it loses the 2019 general elections, it might not return to power for the next 200 years.

Mr Patel’s remarks are in reference to law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement quoting his party chief Amit Shah projecting at the BJP national executive in September that the BJP would rule the country for 50 years.

“With the evolution of Opposition unity, their body language has changed. Fear is visible. Earlier they used to say that the BJP would remain in power for 50 years. Now they are saying if they lose they won’t return to power for 200 years,” senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted.

The Congress treasurer’s statement comes two days after leaders of more than 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress, gathered in Kolkata at a massive rally to project unity and vowed to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in coming Lok Sabha polls.

“Only those who have undermined and tried to sabotage the Constitution seem to be extremely perturbed by Opposition unity,” the Congress leader added.