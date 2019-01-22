Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

Delhi BJP files defamation case against Kejriwal, other AAP leaders

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 11:37 am IST

Stating that charges by AAP are ‘unfortunate and false’, BJP said adding or removing voters from electoral rolls is EC’s job, not any party.

Earlier on December 6 last year, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, ‘Not 40k. Total 30 lakh votes deleted. 4 lakh Baniyas, 8 lakh Muslims, 15 lakh Poorvanchalis and 3 lakh rest.’ (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: BJP’s Delhi unit on Monday filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of AAP for allegedly blaming them for the deletion of names of lakhs of voters from the electoral roll in the national capital.

Apart from Kejriwal, AAP Member of Rajya Sabha Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP spokesperson Atishi Malena have been named in the case. BJP leader Rajeev Babbar has filed the defamation suit in a Delhi court. 

 

The court has accepted the plea and will hear the matter on February 5.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had alleged that the names of 30 lakh voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

 

While contending that the matter of adding or removing voters from the electoral rolls is the Elections Commission’s responsibility and not of any political party, the BJP stated that the allegations by the AAP are “unfortunate and false”.

