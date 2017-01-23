The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, Politics

60 seats to BJP in BMC polls more than enough: Sanjay Raut

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 8:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 8:38 pm IST

BJP wanted 114 seats out of total 227, while Sena was ready to concede only 60 seats to its partner.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said 60 seats to BJP in BMC polls are more than enough and there should be "valid and convincing reason" behind giving more seats to "smaller parties".

"(Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray, being generous by nature has given more seats to BJP. 60 seats to BJP in Mumbai civic polls is more than enough. The under-current in the Shiv Sena is of not giving more than 60 seats to BJP," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

BJP wanted 114 seats out of total 227, while Sena was ready to concede only 60 seats to its partner.

"We (Shiv Sena) do respect chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the offer made by Shiv Sena is made respectfully. There should be a valid and convincing reason behind giving more seats to smaller parties in BMC elections," Raut added.

"The election is of Mumbai municipal corporation, hence the strength of a party is going to be measured on party's existing number of corporators in the house and discussions will be held accordingly," Raut said.

During the last BMC polls held in 2010, Shiv Sena had won 75 seats while BJP had emerged victorious on 31 seats.

Tags: bmc polls, bjp, shiv sena, sanjay raut, seat sharing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This man's 18.9 inch penis destroyed his sex life

2

SRK's son Aryan to be launched as actor? This is what he intends to do

3

Psychic who predicted Trump win has bad news for 2017

4

Fit-again Saina lifts Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold

5

Sahara Desert was 10 times as wet as today: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham