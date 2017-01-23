60 seats to BJP in BMC polls more than enough: Sanjay Raut

BJP wanted 114 seats out of total 227, while Sena was ready to concede only 60 seats to its partner.

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said 60 seats to BJP in BMC polls are more than enough and there should be "valid and convincing reason" behind giving more seats to "smaller parties".

"(Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray, being generous by nature has given more seats to BJP. 60 seats to BJP in Mumbai civic polls is more than enough. The under-current in the Shiv Sena is of not giving more than 60 seats to BJP," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

BJP wanted 114 seats out of total 227, while Sena was ready to concede only 60 seats to its partner.

"We (Shiv Sena) do respect chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the offer made by Shiv Sena is made respectfully. There should be a valid and convincing reason behind giving more seats to smaller parties in BMC elections," Raut added.

"The election is of Mumbai municipal corporation, hence the strength of a party is going to be measured on party's existing number of corporators in the house and discussions will be held accordingly," Raut said.

During the last BMC polls held in 2010, Shiv Sena had won 75 seats while BJP had emerged victorious on 31 seats.