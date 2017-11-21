Amit Shah attacks Cong; says neither dynasty nor casteism will work in Gujarat

BJP president expresses said he has faith that his party will break all records and win more than 150 seats in Gujarat polls.

BJP national president Amit Shah said only developmental agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Gujarat: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that dynasty and casteism will not work in Gujarat, where assembly elections will be held early in December.

Shah said, "Neither dynasty nor casteism will work in Gujarat. Only developmental agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work."

Expressing confidence about sweeping the Gujarat polls, Shah said that the BJP would secure more than 150 seats.

"I am confident that we will get overwhelming majority in this election. I have full confidence that BJP is going to get unprecedented win. All our workers are united and are going amidst the people. I have faith that BJP will break all records and win more than 150 seats," he added.

The BJP president also accused the Congress party of fighting elections on casteism and not development.

Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases - December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18.