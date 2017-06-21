The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017

India, Politics

Yoga Day event, a misuse of funds, says Mayawati

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 2:55 am IST

Mayawati said their protest against the “anti-poor and anti-farmers” function and policy was fully justified.

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo:PTI)
Lucknow: With the UP government all set to organise a grand Yoga Day function in the state capital on Wednesday, BSP chief  Mayawati on Tuesday alleged misuse of funds, resources and time over it. “Instead of fulfilling its prime constitutional duty by using its power, resour-ces and time towards providing jobs to crores of jobless poor, farmers, labourers to help them get two square meals, the Modi government is using government funds and machinery on the well-off people,” she said. Joining issues with farmers’ organisations who have opposed the functions, Ms Mayawati said their protest against the “anti-poor and anti-farmers” function and policy was fully justified.

Alleging dwindling job opportunities and employment crunch in the IT sector also, she said under such trying times, the BJP governments at the Centre and state have “adopted lax attitude and using government funds, machinery and time on progr-ammes like yoga”.

Tags: yoga day, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

