The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress hits back, to take up BJP over CBI, ED raids

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2017, 5:22 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 5:23 am IST

The Congress is also planning to corner the government regarding constant “raids on opposition leaders” inside Parliament.

The Congress alleged Investigating agencies are acting at the behest of their political masters.
 The Congress alleged Investigating agencies are acting at the behest of their political masters.

New Delhi: With Central investigative agencies breathing down the neck of senior Congress leaders, the party has decided to hit back. Terming the raids and searches as “revenge and vicious political vendetta” the Congress is planning to hit back at the BJP. The party said that there were serious allegations against some BJP chief ministers and also against serving Cabinet ministers, but these were not being properly followed up. Investigating agencies are acting at the behest of their political masters, the Congress alleged. 

The CBI had conducted raids on Tuesday at the premises of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram’s residence and also at the residence of his son Karti Chidambaram. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) then filed a money laundering case against Karti on Friday.

“It is strange that out of 34 politicians the ED is probing, 30 belong to Opposition parties. This certainly shows that there is an agenda of the ruling party which is playing itself out,” a Congress leader said. The Congress plans to get other Opposition parties, who have been “targeted” by the agencies, on board so that a broader alliance can be formed. The Congress senior leadership has already spoken to leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the RJD and other smaller parties.

The Congress is also looking to ensure that allegations and cases which are pending against BJP leaders and ministers are raised bothe politically and legally. If the investigating agencies don’t take the cases seriously, Congress leaders said that the Opposition would go to court with public interest litigations. 

The party is also planning to corner the government regarding constant “raids on opposition leaders” inside Parliament.

Many in the Congress feel that the constant barrage of allegations and investigations against its leaders have dented the party’s image, which was already bruised after several alleged scams which took place under the UPA government. Now, the Congress cadres are also being made aware of these charges against BJP leaders, so that they can also create a narrative in their respective areas.

Tags: enforcement directorate, p. chidambaram, upa government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

2

Android beats iOS in app performance

3

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

4

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

5

Delhi Police arrests gang of five 'wannabe' Justin Biebers

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham