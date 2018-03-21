BJP wants to shed ‘big brother’ image

The last time the ruling alliance had met was last year ahead of the presidential elections.

New Delhi: After losing a key ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the South and another ally Shiv Sena breathing fire at it every now and then, the BJP has decided to hold regular meetings with alliance partners amid growing perception that the ‘big brother’ in the ruling alliance is not giving due importance to allies.

With crucial Lok Sabha elections barely a year away and the ruling party facing allegations of becoming “arrogant” with every electoral victory, BJP president Amit Shah, it was learnt, will hold regular meetings with allies on regional and national issues. NDA allies have often complained that the BJP does not hold consultations or seeks their opinion. The last time the ruling alliance had met was last year ahead of the presidential elections.

Other than the TDP, which quit the NDA last week, the BJP had lost Raju Shetty-led Swabhiman Paksha last year and Jitanram Manjhi-led HAM recently. The BJP, sources said, has asked its Maharashtrian leaders not to take a confrontationist approach with the Sena, which had announced to contest the coming polls alone.

The BJP on Tuesday managed to placate its sulking ally, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) whose chief Omprakash Rajbhar had publicly threatened that his party would boycott the coming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha. His party’s four MLAs are crucial for the BJP to get its ninth candidate in the Upper House of Parliament. Of the 10 seats, the BJP can easily manage to win eight but needs its ally votes, along with the votes of independents. Mr Rajbhar had accused the BJP of not respecting the coalition dharma.

To keep allies in good humour, the BJP also dispatched its two leaders — Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and general secretary Bhupendra Yadav — to LJP chief and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan who had said that the ruling alliance needed to mend its image.