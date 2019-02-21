Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

'Tired of convincing Cong for forming an alliance': Kejriwal

Delhi CM believes that only one candidate of the Opposition should be pitched against BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit denied Kejriwal's claims and stated that he has not talked about forming an alliance even once.
 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that only one candidate of the Opposition should be pitched against BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, he said that he is tired of convincing Congress for forming an alliance.

“There should be only one candidate against every BJP candidate, votes must not be divided. I am tired of trying to convince Congress for forming an alliance. But they refuse to understand. If today our alliance with Congress is done, BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during an event here on Wednesday.



“I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on what basis has he said this because he has not talked about it even once,” Dikshit said.

