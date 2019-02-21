Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav announce seat-sharing details in UP

The list had 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party gets 38 seats and the Samajwadi Party 37.

The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ending Congress’s hope in the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday shared the final seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list had 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party gets 38 seats and the Samajwadi Party 37.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati & Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have decided that SP will contest on 37 seats while BSP will fight on 38 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. pic.twitter.com/k2Gee6iFyy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2019

The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. The BSP and the SP had then decided to put up candidates on equal number of seats. But the release signed by the two party chiefs named one less constituency for the Samajwadi Party.

This announcement turns the battle for Uttar Pradesh – the game changer and gateway to Delhi into a three-cornered contest.