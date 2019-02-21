Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, Politics

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav announce seat-sharing details in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 4:06 pm IST

The list had 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party gets 38 seats and the Samajwadi Party 37.

The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. (Photo: File)
 The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ending Congress’s hope in the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday shared the final seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list had 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party gets 38 seats and the Samajwadi Party 37.

The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. The BSP and the SP had then decided to put up candidates on equal number of seats. But the release signed by the two party chiefs named one less constituency for the Samajwadi Party.

This announcement turns the battle for Uttar Pradesh – the game changer and gateway to Delhi into a three-cornered contest.

Tags: bsp-sp alliance, seat sharing in up, mayawati, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

