The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Mulayam loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 12:18 pm IST

Sitting MLA Chaudhary cited infighting for his decision to part ways with the ruling party.

Ambika Chaudhary (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Ambika Chaudhary (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: In a major blow to Samajwadi Party, senior leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joined Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday in Mayawati's presence.

Addressing the media, Chaudhary cited infighting for his decision to part ways with the ruling party. "I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now," Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also accused the SP of putting aside the core issues related to the state. Chaudhary is a sitting MLA from Umaria constituency.

Tags: ambika chaudhary, uttar pradesh assembly elections, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

2

Donald Trump will lose his Samsung Galaxy smartphone

3

Woman with brain tumour gets 2020 as operation date

4

Bihar to form world's longest human chain to support liquor ban

5

Melania evokes Jackie Kennedy for oath-taking event

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham