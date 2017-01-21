UP polls: Mulayam loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP

Sitting MLA Chaudhary cited infighting for his decision to part ways with the ruling party.

Lucknow: In a major blow to Samajwadi Party, senior leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joined Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday in Mayawati's presence.

Addressing the media, Chaudhary cited infighting for his decision to part ways with the ruling party. "I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now," Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also accused the SP of putting aside the core issues related to the state. Chaudhary is a sitting MLA from Umaria constituency.