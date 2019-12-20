Congress asks its CMs to organise stirs

An official announcement of this would be made by the party on Friday.

New Delhi: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act raged across the country, the Congress Party on Monday decided to hit the streets against the controversial legislation even as it claimed that the government was trying to divert attention from issues like economic downturn and unemployment.

At a meeting of its core committee, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the party decided to ask its chief ministers and state Congress chiefs to organize marches in their respective states,sources said.

The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi who is understood to have said that there was a need for Congress leaders to hit the streets over the CAA and NRC issue.

Apart from the Congress President and Priyanka Gandhi, the meeting was attended by Ahmed Patel, Shaktisingh Gohil, RPN Singh and a host of senior leaders.

Former President Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting as he is on an official tour to Korea.

Sources also said that the Congress was planning to organise a joint Opposition protest against the CAA and NRC.

Though most parts of the country saw anti-CAA protests in the country,the Congress has carefully distanced itself from the same and has maintained that it was a spontaenous students protest.

Earlier at a press conference, Congress spokesperson and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that want to t the government was imposing section 144 almost over the entire or substantial chunk of old Delhi.

“You have stopped roughly 19 Metro Stations — it is a large chunk — actually half the Metro system has come to stand still. Every part of Delhi is choking with snarls, with obstruction. JIO and Airtel have officially issued statements. It is a very-very rare deal saying that under ‘directions’ ‘under orders’, we are suspending Internet connection.