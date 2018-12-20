The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, Politics

No resentment over seat sharing, says Ram Vilas Paswan

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2018, 7:07 pm IST

Paswan's clarification comes in the wake of his son and MP Chirag Paswan going public with his views against seat sharing with BJP.

‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: G N Jha)
 ‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: G N Jha)

New Delhi: There is no resentment over seat sharing between the BJP and the LJP, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in New Delhi on Thursday.

"There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue," said Paswan.

Paswan's clarification comes in the wake of his son and Member of Parliament Chirag Paswan going public with his views on seat sharing, suggesting more than enough that all is not well between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the BJP.

Chirag had publicly said that the BJP had digressed to 'non-issues' like the Ram temple and had demanded urgent steps to return to the 'real issue' of development.

According to sources, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav is likely to meet Paswan on Thursday. Paswan and Chirag are also scheduled to meet BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital.

Tags: ljp, bjp, ram vilas paswan, chirag paswan, seat sharing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham