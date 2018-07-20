You are like my son, but winking improper, Speaker chides Rahul

She added that the members should maintain the decorum in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday came down heavily on Congress President Rahul Gandhi's "wink" after hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday came down heavily on Congress President Rahul Gandhi's "wink" after hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech.

Terming Gandhi's behaviour as improper, Mahajan said, "PM Narendra Modi was on his seat which commands respect. Winking is against the dignity of Parliament. Rahulji is not my enemy, he is like my son and it is a duty as a mother to correct. Why will I oppose hugging? But after hugging, that wink wasn't proper."

She added that the members should maintain the decorum in the House. "Please understand that it is we who have to maintain the dignity of the House and no one from outside will come and do it. We have to also maintain the decurom being a Member of Parliament. I want all of you (Opposition and treasury benches) to live with love and affenction," Mahajan added.

The Speaker also silenced Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi when he tried to speak on this issue saying, "Gaurav beta (son), please sit down. There is still a lot that you have to learn."

Gandhi, after concluding his speech on the No Confidence Motion debate, walked up to PM Modi and hugged him and shook hands. He then at his seat was seen smiling with his party members followed by a wink.