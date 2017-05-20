The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath, ABVP spar over English in UP govt schools

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 20, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 2:56 am IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that English language should be a medium of education from Class 1 to 4.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi government and the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) seem to be working at cross purposes on the issue of education in Uttar Pradesh.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that English language should be a medium of education from Class 1 to 4.

ABVP’s demand comes at a time when Mr Adityanath has been advocating for English language as a medium of instruction from Class I to Class 6 in government schools.

According to ABVP leader Saket Bahuguna, the medium of instruction in government primary schools should be the mother tongue of the region, while English could be taught as one of the subjects. In states such as Maharashtra, popular local dialects could also be a medium of instruction.

The matter will be discussed at the national executive council meeting of ABVP in Lucknow from May 29 toMay 31. There will be around 400 ABVP representatives at the event.

The chief minister, on the other hand, has underlined the need for teaching English, written and spoken, at the primary level so that children can match up to the private school standards. The basic education department has already started identifying teachers who can converse in English and help students go beyond basic spoken sentences in English.

“If our children can learn to write and speak English, they can do better than children in private English medium schools. At present, they lag behind only because of English”, said a senior official.

A senior minister echoed similar sentiments when he said, “We may champion the cause of Hindi but the fact remains that in today’s competitive world, English is becoming even more relevant, especially in the private sector.”

If children form government schools are looking for a career, they must have a working knowledge of English language and we are glad that the chief minister has recognised this. As for the patriotic factor, those who can converse in English are no less patriotic than those who cannot”.

Meanwhile, the ABVP meet will discuss how to curb ‘urban Naxalism’ spreading its tentacles in educational institutions. “Communist organisations have been exposed by the ABVP. There is a section of teachers and students in some universities working as urban Maoists. We will discuss on ways to stop this phenomenon,” said Mr Bahuguna.

He also said that teaching students ‘distorted’ history about Indian heroes and personalities will also be debated. The other issues to be discussed in the meeting would be fee regularisation to make education affordable to economically weaker sections.

Tags: akhil bhartiya vidyarthi parishad, yogi adityanath, english language
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

2

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

3

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

4

Manish Pandey injured, India recall Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy

5

New 'pinned chats' feature rolls on WhatsApp for Android

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham