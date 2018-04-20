Sacrifice sleep and comfort: Amit Shah tells Karnataka BJP

Assembly polls are scheduled for May 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.

Bengaluru: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday reminded his party booth level workers that Karnataka assembly polls are not “an ordinary” election and asked them to sacrifice their comfort and sleep till state unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister.

Addressing BJP’s booth level presidents and Shakti Kendra chiefs at Devanahalli near here, Mr Shah said, “We have won elections in 14 states since 2014. Now the elections are due in the 15th state of Karnataka.”

“Any guess what will happen?,” he asked and the workers responded, shouting “BJP (will win).” “It’s not an ordinary election. It is our grand entry in South India,” Mr Shah said.

“I want to appeal to all the booth level workers and Shakti Kendra chiefs present inside this meeting hall that you have to sacrifice your comfort and sleep till the time Mr Yeddyurappa swears in as chief minister on May 15,” Mr Shah said.

Assembly polls are scheduled for May 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.

He said ever since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister in 2014, BJP has won in 14 states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya andAssam. The BJP president said changing the regime has become essential as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had “ruined” Bengaluru that was one of the highest revenue generating cities of the country.

“Bengaluru’s development is stuck in the chaotic traffic jam. None of the development works take off or get completed without paying commission,” he said.

The Modi government had provided `3 lakh crore to the state which was just `88,000 crore during Manmohan Singh government, he said.

The additional `2.12 lakh crore straightaway became “prey to the prevailing corruption in Karnataka,” Mr Shah said. As many as 24 BJP/RSS workers died in the state, he said, “These people (in the government) think that they will get away with the murder of our workers,” he said adding that he will put Hindu activists’ killers behind the bars.

He said while PM Modi was working towards ease of living.