Sharad Pawar to contest LS polls, eliminates Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar cleared the air of dynasty poltics by eliminating nephew Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)

Pune: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday evening confirmed that he would contest the coming Lok Sabha election, while ruling out the possibility of nephew Ajit Pawar or Parth Pawar entering the arena.

When asked by reporters at a function here about the allegation that he was promoting a dynasty, Pawar said, "Parth Pawar, Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar would not contest Lok Sabha election.

"But Sharad Pawar is going to contest," he added a few moments later.

Earlier, Pawar, now a Rajya Sabha member, had said that other NCP leaders were insisting him to contest the coming election from Madha constituency in south-western Maharashtra.

There was speculation that the NCP may field Parth Pawar, Ajit's son, from Maval Lok Sabha seat.

The NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule currently represents the family bastion of Baramati in the Lok Sabha.