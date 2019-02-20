Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

India, Politics

Sharad Pawar to contest LS polls, eliminates Ajit Pawar

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 11:50 am IST

Pawar had said that NCP leaders were insisting him to contest the coming election from Madha constituency in south-western Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar cleared the air of dynasty poltics by eliminating nephew Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)
 Sharad Pawar cleared the air of dynasty poltics by eliminating nephew Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)

Pune: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday evening confirmed that he would contest the coming Lok Sabha election, while ruling out the possibility of nephew Ajit Pawar or Parth Pawar entering the arena.

When asked by reporters at a function here about the allegation that he was promoting a dynasty, Pawar said, "Parth Pawar, Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar would not contest Lok Sabha election.

"But Sharad Pawar is going to contest," he added a few moments later.

Earlier, Pawar, now a Rajya Sabha member, had said that other NCP leaders were insisting him to contest the coming election from Madha constituency in south-western Maharashtra.

There was speculation that the NCP may field Parth Pawar, Ajit's son, from Maval Lok Sabha seat.

The NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule currently represents the family bastion of Baramati in the Lok Sabha.

Tags: dynasty politics, sharad pawar, ncp, maharashtra, ajit pawar, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

'Imran Khan is not in control of the army that we know but it is now known that he is not even in control of Masood Azhar,' Bakshi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Pakistan started a war, India will end it,' says Rtd Major General Bakshi

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done them 'injustice' on the statehood issue. (Photo: PTI)

'Grant full statehood status to Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi

'It seems for Sidhu, friendship (with Khan) comes first and then the nation,' the AAP national convener said as he condemned Sidhu for the 'irresponsible' statement. (Photo: File)

‘Imran Khan’s friendship comes first for him’, Kejriwal takes swipe at Sidhu

Vadra has been questioned by the ED in this case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. (Photo: PTI | File)

Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case probe

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

2

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

3

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

4

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

5

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham