The incident happened near ESI Hospital situated on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector 15, Delhi.

Three people died in an accident after the car they were travelling collided with a dumper in Rohini on Tuesday night. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi: Three people died in an accident after the car they were travelling collided with a dumper in Rohini on Tuesday night, the police said.

The incident happened near ESI Hospital situated on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector 15, Delhi.

A case has been registered by the police and investigation into the matter is underway.