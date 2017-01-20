The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 20, 2017

India, Politics

Eye on PM, Congress wants Army meet to be put off

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 12:27 am IST

The Congress alleged that Mr Modi is trying to take political advantage by participating in this conference in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After petitioning the Election Commission of India (EC) for postponing the Union Budget, the Congress has now asked the EC to postpone the Annual Commander’s Conference in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence minister are participating on January 21 in Dehradun.

The Congress alleged that Mr Modi is trying to take political advantage by participating in this conference in poll-bound Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Congress leaders met the chief electoral officer in Dehradun and gave a memorandum for postponing the conference.

The Congress party said since Mr Modi’s address would be televised, wide publicity would be given to the event.

As Uttarakhand has a sizeable population of serving and ex-servicemen, the Prime Minister in the conference could influence voters.

As per the guidelines of the EC, there should be a level playing field for all parties. “BJP in Uttarakhand has made it clear that it is fighting the elections in the name of the Prime Minister,” Uttarakhand chief Harish Rawat said.

“As the Conference would be publicised and the Prime Minister would be participating, this can impact the elections and the Election Commission should take note of this,” Mr Rawat said.

He said the Centre is welcome to hold the Commander’s Conference in Dehradun but after February 15, polling day in the state.

The Congress questioned the rationale behind choosing Dehradun for the conference. It said that since the Commander’s Conference is a show of strength, it should have been held at operational areas such as Pathankot. Mr Rawat accused the BJP of hurting the “pride of the Army”.

Polling will be held on February 15 in a single phase for 70 seats.

