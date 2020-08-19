Thursday, Aug 20, 2020 | Last Update : 12:40 AM IST

  India   Politics  19 Aug 2020  Sachin Pilot: Congress top bosses to decide whether to work in government or party
India, Politics

Sachin Pilot: Congress top bosses to decide whether to work in government or party

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2020, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2020, 6:29 pm IST

Pilot met the new AICC general secretary incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken in Delhi on Monday

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
 Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was removed as PCC chief and deputy chief minister last month after a rebellion, on Wednesday said that it is for the party leadership to decide who will work in the government and who will work in the party organisation.

He said a three-member panel been formed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to find solutions to all the problems and hoped that the issues will be resolved.

 

"I thank the Congress president for the prompt action of forming the three-member panel. The committee will do its work and whatever we have to say and listen, we will do that and will get the actions done according to the roadmap that they have prepared," Pilot told reporters.

The committee was announced last week after a month-long political crisis which started with the rebellion of Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot, who met the new AICC general secretary incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken in Delhi on Monday after his appointment, said that it is the party which decides who will take up what role.

 

"The works should be done in coordination between the party and the government. The party president, general secretary incharge, members of the committee will hold discussions. The party makes the final decision of who will work in the government and who will work in the party organisation," he said, adding, that all issues will be discussed by the committee.

Pilot, who was leaving for his constituency Tonk, said he always received support from people at all times and he will discuss with them how work can be done in a more efficient manner because the party is ruling in the state.

Tags: sachin pilot, rajasthan congress, rajasthan congress rebellion
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

