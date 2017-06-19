The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 07:14 AM IST

India, Politics

Fresh trouble in Gujarat: Vaghela on his way out?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 6:39 am IST

Presently, there are four camps operating within the Gujarat Congress.

Shankarsinh Vaghela (Photo: PTI)
 Shankarsinh Vaghela (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trouble brewing for Congress in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. Insiders claim that former chief minister and senior leader Shankarsinh Vaghela is on his way out from the party. Mr Vaghela is miffed with the Congress after the high command repeatedly turned down his request to name him as the chief ministerial face of the party.

In a bid to show his displeasure, Mr Vaghela had earlier unfollwed Twitter handles of party leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Also, he went on a week-long leave when the Congress was holding rallies across the state in the last week of May. Efforts made to pacify the sulking leader by general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki has failed to yield results so far.

Mr Vaghela’s appearances at Congress functions are becoming erratic by the day. Out of the 57 Congress MLAs in Gujarat he enjoys the goodwill and confidence of a sizeable number of leaders.

Many in the Congress feel that Mr Vaghela may not ensure Congress’ victory in the polls but are certain of the fact that his exit will ensure the party’s defeat. Presently, there are four camps operating within the Gujarat Congress. These are the Vaghela camp, state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki camp, Arjun Modhwadia camp and the Shaktisinh Gohil camp. Among these four camps, the Congress high command is inclined to go with the state unit chief Solanki camp. However, the Congress wants to contest the Assembly election, which scheduled to take place this December, under a collective leadership.

Mr Vaghela was in Delhi in the first week of June to meet the party leadership. He met senior leaders, including Mr Gandhi. After the meetings, Mr Vaghela said that “presently he is in the Congress” and he will be visiting Delhi again soon.

Speculations are also rife that Mr. Vaghela is in talks with his former party the BJP which is denied by him. The Congress if it wants to keep Mr. Vaghela in its fold will have to move fast to contain the situation. Sources indicate that Mr. Vaghela has almost made up his mind to quit and the public announcement along with a resignation letter can come anytime if a rapprochement is not done soon.

Tags: shankarsinh vaghela, rahul gandhi, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Dog honoured with retirement party; served Orlando airport for 5 years

2

No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

3

Indian-American’s upcoming hotel chain ‘American Idea’ inspired by Trump’s campaign

4

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

5

Witty bar sign to keep rude customers away goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham