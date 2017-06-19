Fresh trouble in Gujarat: Vaghela on his way out?

Presently, there are four camps operating within the Gujarat Congress.

New Delhi: Trouble brewing for Congress in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. Insiders claim that former chief minister and senior leader Shankarsinh Vaghela is on his way out from the party. Mr Vaghela is miffed with the Congress after the high command repeatedly turned down his request to name him as the chief ministerial face of the party.

In a bid to show his displeasure, Mr Vaghela had earlier unfollwed Twitter handles of party leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Also, he went on a week-long leave when the Congress was holding rallies across the state in the last week of May. Efforts made to pacify the sulking leader by general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki has failed to yield results so far.

Mr Vaghela’s appearances at Congress functions are becoming erratic by the day. Out of the 57 Congress MLAs in Gujarat he enjoys the goodwill and confidence of a sizeable number of leaders.

Many in the Congress feel that Mr Vaghela may not ensure Congress’ victory in the polls but are certain of the fact that his exit will ensure the party’s defeat. Presently, there are four camps operating within the Gujarat Congress. These are the Vaghela camp, state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki camp, Arjun Modhwadia camp and the Shaktisinh Gohil camp. Among these four camps, the Congress high command is inclined to go with the state unit chief Solanki camp. However, the Congress wants to contest the Assembly election, which scheduled to take place this December, under a collective leadership.

Mr Vaghela was in Delhi in the first week of June to meet the party leadership. He met senior leaders, including Mr Gandhi. After the meetings, Mr Vaghela said that “presently he is in the Congress” and he will be visiting Delhi again soon.

Speculations are also rife that Mr. Vaghela is in talks with his former party the BJP which is denied by him. The Congress if it wants to keep Mr. Vaghela in its fold will have to move fast to contain the situation. Sources indicate that Mr. Vaghela has almost made up his mind to quit and the public announcement along with a resignation letter can come anytime if a rapprochement is not done soon.