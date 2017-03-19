The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017

India, Politics

Manipur: Naga Council’s economic blockade to be lifted today midnight

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 7:12 pm IST

The land-locked state witnessed an indefinite economic blockade by UNC since November 1, 2016.

Angry protesters set vehicles on fire in Imphal East district. (Photo: File)
Imphal: Over four-month-old economic blockade in Manipur will be lifted from Sunday midnight, said a joint statement released after tripartite talk, involving United Naga Council (UNC), government of India and Manipur government in Senapati.

The land-locked state witnessed an indefinite economic blockade by UNC since November 1, 2016 against the state government's decision to create seven new districts by bifurcating the existing ones and upgradation of Sadar Hills to a full-fledged district.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh had said on February that he was ready for tripartite talks with the UNC to end the crippling three-month-long economic blockade. He had also accused the BJP of having a "tacit understanding with the UNC" and said the saffron party's "gameplan" will fail in the March elections.

In December, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang had also sought the intervention of both the Centre and Manipur government in securing the lives and property of Naga people in the Imphal valley of Manipur.

