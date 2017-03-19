The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha took India past to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha leads India's charge in Ranchi
 
India, Politics

Dinesh Sharma's slow and steady rise in BJP to UP's Dy CM

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

Sharma is one of two deputy CM of UP. Keshav Prasad Maurya is the other deputy CM in the government to be headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath (L) elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party (Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh) with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (R) in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Yogi Adityanath (L) elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party (Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh) with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (R) in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: For Dinesh Sharma, the affable mayor of Lucknow, it was a slow and steady rise to the post of the deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The 53-year-old professor in Lucknow University's Commerce department has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since long, but he emerged on the central stage of the party politics with his appointment as its National Vice President in August 2014 after the party's landslide victory in the parliamentary polls.

It was after he was made in-charge of the party affairs in Gujarat, his stature in the party grew immensely.

He also won the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during his stint in their native state.

Party insiders say that a godman had presented him a garland with a blessing that "red beacon" will never leave him. He was first elected as the Mayor of Lucknow in 2008. He stood for re-election in 2012 and defeated his nearest rival, Neeraj Bora of the Congress by over 1.71 lakh votes.

Sharma has the backing of the RSS and it is said that Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhaya often visited his parental home in the state capital.

Religious by nature, Sharma's ascent to the post of the deputy CM is considered as a move that could prove to be beneficial for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It was at his invitation that the Prime Minister had attended the Lucknow Ramlila in October 2016.

He also played a key role in the organisation during its membership drive when 10 crore new members were roped in.

Sharma is one of two deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Keshav Prasad Maurya is the other deputy Chief Minister in the government to be headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Tags: dinesh sharma, deputy chief minister, bharatiya janata party, mayor of lucknow
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

2

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

3

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

4

MS Dhoni files complaint against stolen mobile phones in hotel fire

5

Video: After sets put on fire in Kolhapur, now Bhansali's effigy burnt in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham