The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha will aim to take India close to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: India eye first-innings lead
 
India, Politics

Adityanath’s appointment as UP CM will lead to ‘exclusivist development’: Owaisi

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 9:44 am IST

Owasi, a firebrand Muslim leader, said he was the least surprised by the decision.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath's elevation as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is part of Narendra Modi's vision of a "new India", AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said today, taking a jibe at the decision.

Owasi, a firebrand Muslim leader, said he was the least surprised by the decision.

This is an assault on India's age-old "ganga jamuni tehzeeb" -- a fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures, he said.

"This is Modiji and BJP's new India. But this is not at all surprising. The Samajwadi Party cheated the Muslims when it was in power. And now we will see a model of exclusivist development. This is the 'vikas' they talk about," Owaisi told PTI.

While Owaisi was vocal on the issue, another prominent Muslim leader, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari took a guarded approach, hoping Adityanath would shed his controversial past.

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post-election statement that a government has to be run through consensus, not majority. I hope the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will follow these words. Hope the controversies will remain a thing of the past," Bukhari said.

Earlier, Owaisi, a firebrand Muslim leader, tweeted, "Mr Modi is making a "NEW INDIA" in UP (sic)."

44-year-old Adityanath, a priest-turned-politician, is known for his provocative speeches and mass following across the state and never shies away from making controversial remarks, be it about Islam or Pakistan.

Right from comparing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to Hafiz Saeed during the intolerance debate in 2015 to asking people to leave India if they don't practise 'Surya Namaskar' in 2015, the Yogi has been at the centre of several controversies.

Tags: yogi adityanath, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, up elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK: 11-year-old girl set to become Britain's youngest mother, says report

2

Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: India eye first-innings lead

3

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

4

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

5

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham