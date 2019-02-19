Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Sabka vinaash’: Yogi Adityanath’s take on SP, BSP, Congress in UP

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 12:34 pm IST

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, 'every citizen of this country is proud of our traditions.'

His comments came when a discussion on the budget was underway at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File Photo)
 His comments came when a discussion on the budget was underway at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said while the BJP’s motto was “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, the opposition SP, BSP and the Congress in the state stood for “Sabka Vinaash” (destruction of everyone).

His comments came when a discussion on the budget was underway at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“SABKA stands for SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and Congress. Our Sabka slogan speaks about development of all. Their Sabka speaks about destruction of everyone...We stand for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. Yours is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinaash,” Adityanath said intervening the discussion.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “Every citizen of this country is proud of our traditions. If the Congress had tried to take pride in the country’s traditions, it would not have come to its lowest tally in the state and the country. This situation has come as the Congress had insulted the culture and traditions of the country.” “When you want to garner votes, you show your janeu (sacred threads worn by Hindus). People have even started telling their ‘Gotra’ (sub-caste)... And even the SP did not find the Congress suitable to include it in the SP-BSP alliance,” the chief minister said, targeting the opposition Congress in the state.

Adityanath also took a jibe at Ram Gobind Chaudhary (SP), the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly. “If you (Ram Gobind Chaudhary) had even an iota of sympathy for the poor, you would have been with Shivpal Yadav’s political party and not with the SP. (Ram Manohar) Lohiaji had spoken about socialism, which is not seen in your party (SP). In reality, it is Shivpal Yadav who takes the name of Lohiaji. You (SP) people do not take his name,” he said.

He briefed the House on the various aspects of the budget and spoke at length on the various schemes of the state government pertaining to women, girls, farmers, labourers, youth, villages, electricity, roads, Metro rail, development of airports, health and education.

“In a nutshell, I can say that this is a holistic budget. This is a budget which has taken care of the interests of all sections of the society and has given a new impetus to development. This is a budget which has brought smile and prosperity on every face,” Adityanath said.

He announced that the state government will soon enhance the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, those in the Panchayati Raj Department, village sevaks and cooks who make mid-day meals.

Speaking on the recent terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, Adityanath said, “The anger which is visible after the Pulwama terror attack is an eye-opener for the public representatives. If a person indulges in appeasement of self-interest, and encourages terrorism, then the same anger will be visible which is today seen on the streets.”

The UP chief minister said the BJP government has worked hard to put the derailed system of the state back on track.

“UP, which was languishing among the bottom states of the country during the governments of the SP and the BSP, is now on the path of becoming the number one,” Adityanath said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, sp, samajwadi party, bsp, bahujan samaj party, ram gobind chaudhary
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

