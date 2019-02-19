LS polls: PMK will support AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will support the AIADMK- BJP front in Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming general elections.

Chennai: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will support the AIADMK- BJP front in Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming general elections, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam announced on Tuesday.

The PMK will contest on six Lok Sabha seats and will be given one Rajya Sabha seat. The PMK, has a support base in northern Tamil Nadu, especially among the OBC Vanniyar community.

"Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined our alliance today. 7 seats allotted to PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019," Panneerselvam said, while addressing the media here.

The AIADMK had kept its talks with the PMK under wraps as the latter was believed to have been holding talks with the DMK as well.

While elaborating on by-elections Panneerselvam said, "We will fight on 21 seats in by-elections and PMK will support us."

In the 235-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 115 members followed by the DMK with 88, Congress eight, one of the IUML, one independent, the speaker and 20 vacant seats (18 disqualified and two dead). Besides, there is a nominated member.