MK Stalin arrested, vows stir will go on

Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M.K. Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: DMK working president M.K. Stalin, who was arrested for protesting “anti-democratic” activities in the Assembly, vowed to continue his agitation till the “anti-people government” is overthrown.

Addressing the media after his arrest, Mr Stalin alleged that he and other DMK members were assaulted by the Assembly security, and said Saturday was a black day in India’s democracy.

Disputing Speaker P. Dhanapal’s charge that DMK MLAs tore his shirt, Mr Stalin said the Speaker himself had torn his shirt and was making false allegations. A ‘benami government’ has been formed in the state, Mr Stalin said and added he regretted the mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly after the initial ruckus. Later, the DMK members resorted to peaceful protests demanding a secret ballot or postponement of the trust vote, he said.

But, Assembly marshals were called to evict DMK members who were beaten and tortured, he charged, and said one of the MLAs Ravichandran fainted and was admitted to hospital.

Earlier, Mr Stalin and other DMK members evicted from the Assembly rushed to Raj Bhavan and complained to governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao that they were assaulted in the Assembly.

The DMK president immediately rushed to Marina and sat in protest along with his colleagues.