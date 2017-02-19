Assam lawmaker's 'sex tape' goes viral on social media

While the party chose not to react, the MLA has denied the allegation claiming that this was part of a conspiracy.

Guwahati: In a major embarrassment for the BJP in Assam, a video purportedly showing one of its MLAs in a compromising position with a woman has gone viral online.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the video purportedly shows MLA Ramakanta Deuri representing the Morigaon assembly seat indulging in sexual acts with a woman in a hotel room.

While the party chose not to react, the MLA has denied the allegation claiming that this was part of a conspiracy hatched by his adversaries to discredit him and thus obtain a seat in the cabinet that is soon to be expanded.

He also sought a forensic test of the video and swore that he would resign from the Assembly if the test results incriminated him.