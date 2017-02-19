The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Assam lawmaker's 'sex tape' goes viral on social media

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 2:52 pm IST

While the party chose not to react, the MLA has denied the allegation claiming that this was part of a conspiracy.

Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Guwahati: In a major embarrassment for the BJP in Assam, a video purportedly showing one of its MLAs in a compromising position with a woman has gone viral online.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the video purportedly shows MLA Ramakanta Deuri representing the Morigaon assembly seat indulging in sexual acts with a woman in a hotel room.

While the party chose not to react, the MLA has denied the allegation claiming that this was part of a conspiracy hatched by his adversaries to discredit him and thus obtain a seat in the cabinet that is soon to be expanded.

He also sought a forensic test of the video and swore that he would resign from the Assembly if the test results incriminated him.

Tags: bjp, sex video

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

2

It's official! Sara Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar

3

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

4

A stretchable smart tablet in the offing?

5

Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham