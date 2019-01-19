The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Delhi Court questions police chargesheet, says ‘filed without approval’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 12:47 pm IST

The Delhi Police told Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat they will procure the required sanctions within 10 days.

The Delhi Police had on January 14 filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus during an event in February 2016. (Photo: File)
 The Delhi Police had on January 14 filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus during an event in February 2016. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A court here questioned the Delhi Police on Saturday for filing charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case without procuring the requisite sanctions.

"Why did you file (the charge sheet) without approval? You don't have a legal department," the court asked Delhi Police when presented with the charge sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar.

The police told Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat they will procure the required sanctions within 10 days.

Read: 'Kanhaiya Kumar raised anti-India slogans at JNU,' says chargesheet

The court is likely to resume hearing on the matter soon. The Delhi Police had on January 14 filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus during an event in February 2016.

Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during the event held on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

"The filing of chargesheet after three years, ahead of elections, clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," he told news agency ANI.

Umar Khalid denied the allegations against him. "The government is trying to divert attention and change the narrative in an election year to hide their failure. We will fight the case and prove our innocence," Mr Khalid told NDTV.

"We are convinced about our innocence, and have full faith in the court," Mr Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya said in a statement.

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, jnu sedition case, umar khalid, anirban bhattacharya, delhi police chargesheet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

2

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

3

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

4

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

5

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham