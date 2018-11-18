The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take place at the earliest: Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

Several MLAs, especially those from Congress, who are aspirants for ministerial posts, have been demanding the expansion.

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)
 This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said the much-awaited expansion of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition cabinet in Karnataka would take place "at the earliest".

"We will have to do it (cabinet expansion); we will do it as soon as possible," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he referred to the ongoing elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and said the party's state leadership would soon seek Congress President Rahul Gandhi's time to discuss the expansion.

"It (expansion) will happen at the earliest...elections are about to end there (in MP and Rajasthan). In between we will seek time to discuss and do it," the head of the Congress-JD(S) coalition coordination committee said.

State Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had recently said the cabinet expansion would take place within this month.

The cabinet expansion and appointment of MLAs as heads of boards and corporations that was to take place in October were put on the back burner by the Congress-JD(S) coalition, as the schedule for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly and three parliamentary seats in the state was announced.

Several MLAs, especially those from the Congress, who are aspirants for ministerial posts, have been demanding the expansion to be taken up at the earliest.

Some of them, including former Minister M B Patil and senior legislator BC Patil even met Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal on Saturday to put forward their case.

According to Congress sources, many MLAs feel that this is the right time for cabinet expansion, with the ruling coalition winning two of the three Lok Sabha seats and both the assembly constituencies.

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S).

Under the power-sharing arrangement reached by the two parties, Congress will have 22 ministers and the JD(S) 12. In the earlier exercise on June 6, Kumaraswamy had inducted 25 ministers, taking the ministry's strength to 27.

However, the lone BSP Minister in the coalition cabinet N Mahesh, who was inducted from JD(S), quit his post in October, citing personal reasons, but said he would continue to support the ruling coalition.

There are now six vacant ministerial positions left for the Congress, and two for the JD(S). The decision to expand the cabinet has come amid speculations that some disgruntled Congress MLAs were still being wooed by the BJP, besides reported factionalism within the party.

With the growing number of aspirants and limited ministerial berths in hand, Congress is preparing a list of MLAs to be appointed as heads to boards and corporations, in an effort to prevent any kind of resentment, party sources said.

Tags: karnataka cabinet expansion, m kumaraswamy, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

2

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

3

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

4

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

5

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham