The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

India, Politics

Major challenge for BS Yeddyurappa: To pick right man for Speaker

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 18, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 6:48 am IST

At present, the BJP has 104 MLAs and the combined Opposition numbers 118 MLAs, including two Independent MLAs.

BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa
 BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: The challenge has only now begun for chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who now has to prove his majority on the Floor of the House. What could be crucial to his winning the trust vote is the election of a full term Speaker from his own party to chair the session as he has the prerogative to take it either through voice vote or head count, whichever is convenient to the ruling party.

Normally the Speaker and deputy speaker belong to the ruling party as they are elected unopposed based on its numbers in the House. But the fractured verdict of the latest Assembly poll has put the BJP under the mat and it will have to work hard to retain the two posts.

At present, the BJP has 104 MLAs and the combined Opposition numbers 118 MLAs, including two Independent MLAs. Chances are that if the Congress and JD(S) field a common candidate for the post of Speaker, and succeed in keeping their flock of MLAs intact till the floor test, the BJP may not have much of a chance of netting it.

While on Thursday the BJP claimed two Congress MLAs — Anand Singh and Pratapgowda Patil — had switched sides to it and its strength had gone up to 106, it still remains short of five MLAs to reach the crucial halfway mark of 111 in the present Assembly of 221 seats.

Tags: b.s. yeddyurappa, speaker, opposition
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham