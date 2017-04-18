The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Supreme Court to examine if sacked MP is bound by whip

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 1:37 am IST

In the present writ petition Amar Singh said the question of law has to be answered by the apex court.

Amar Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Amar Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a larger bench the issue whether an expelled member of Parliament or an MLA can be subjected to disqualification by the party even after his or her expulsion.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and A.M. Kanwilkar issued notice to the Centre on a writ petition filed by Amar Singh, MP representing Samajwadi Party, challenging the provisions of 10th Schedule of the Constitution relating to defections. He sought a declaration that the provisions of 10th Schedule to the Constitution, to the extent that it applies to an expelled member, to be violative of the basic structure of the Constitution

The apex court in August 2016 had disposed of similar petitions filed by Mr Singh and Ms Jayaprada when they were expelled by Samajwadi Party on the ground that the tenure of the petitioners had come to an end. In the present writ petition Mr Singh said the question of law has to be answered by the apex court.     

He argued that expelled members were not bound by party whip and the Supreme Court had taken an erroneous view in 1996 that even after expulsion an MP must abide by the whip to prevent disqualification. He said that by expelling a Member “you are creating a situation where he is neither here nor there.”

He pointed that it was the intention of the legislature not to include expelled members of a political party within the category of persons who could be clubbed with the category of persons who voluntarily resigned from membership of their parties. But the same was introduced following the apex court judgment. As a result the members of the House who are expelled from their parties on whose banner they had been elected to the House are left completely vulnerable to the whims and fancy of the leader of their parties.

In its order the bench said  “As we find, in the case at hand, the term of the petitioner shall be up to 04.07.2022. Thus, the reference that was made earlier remains to be dealt with as the same has not been answered with the efflux of time. As the question remains alive today, we think it appropriate that the matter should be placed before the larger bench for consideration of the questions raised in the petition.”

Tags: supreme court, amar singh, constitution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dhanush announces Rajinikanth's upcoming film to roll from mid-May

2

Philippine President Duterte wins TIME 100 Reader Poll

3

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

4

Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt by filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, gets cancelled

5

Good news for Shah Rukh's fans, the star has a surprise in store, will reveal it by this month end

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham