Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

India, Politics

'No CAB, no NRC in Bengal,' says Mamata Banerjee

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 3:44 pm IST

On Monday, the Chief Minister had spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata against the CAA and the NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) without consultation in the Parliament and reiterated that the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) without consultation in the Parliament and reiterated that the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) without consultation in the Parliament and reiterated that the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

"Our slogan is 'No CAB, No NRC in Bengal',” Banerjee said during a rally against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jadavpur.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said at a Jharkhand rally that the "protesters could be identified by their clothes”, she asserted that "miscreants cannot be differentiated on the basis of their attire".

"The Bill was passed in the Parliament without any consultation. You cannot make out the religion of a person through their dress," she added.

Condemning the violence at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the CM said the "torture meted out to the students at the varsity was unprecedented".

Alleging that the BJP was instigating violence in the country, she said the Citizenship (Amemdment) Bill was passed in a hurry in Parliament. "The BJP didn't give opposition parties time to think and discuss the bill. It sought its passage in a hurry," she added.

Banerjee condemned the violence that erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), alleging that the police brutally tortured the innocent students, which she said was "intolerable".

"There is no end to conspiracies by the BJP. They discreetly light fires in the country. If you come across such fires, douse them immediately. We will not initiate violence," she said.

She told the protesters to create badges with the slogan 'No CAB, No NRC' to signify the protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed NRC exercise.

Terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as a "few minor incidents", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said just because the BJP has requisite numbers in Parliament, it cannot bully the states into enforcing the law.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, claimed that the Centre has stopped railway services in the state over "one or two minor incidents" of violence. "Owing to one or two small incidents, the Centre has stopped railways services in Bengal. It is the duty of the Railway Protection Force personnel to protect railway property, yet we provided them support. We have arrested more than 600 people (for creating trouble). I would request the railways and the central government to resume services," she said here at a protest rally over the amended Citizenship Act.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata against the CAA and the NRC.

This came amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in several parts of West Bengal.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: mamata banerjee, nrc, citizenship bill, jamia millia islamia
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Leaders of opposition parties on Tuesday knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene on the issue of violence in central universities and advise the Modi government to withdraw the

Oppn parties knock on Prez's doors, seek intervention on violence, recall of Citizenship Act

Notwithstanding opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour. (Photo: ANI)

'Non-Muslim refugees will live with honour,' assures Shah amid CAB protest

Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Modi govt implements legislations not acceptable': Sonia on Jamia crackdown

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday made it clear that only those MLAs who won the recent bypolls will be made ministers and no one else. (Photo: File)

'K'taka cabinet expansion by month-end,' says Yediyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

2

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

3

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

4

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

5

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham